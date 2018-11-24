EPAM Systems Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $96.11 and a 1 year high of $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,405,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

