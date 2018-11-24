EQT (EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $23.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

EQT stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other EQT news, insider Jimmi Sue Smith acquired 7,500 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 10,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,132 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in EQT by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

