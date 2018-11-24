Equiniti Group (EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday.

EQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.60 ($4.08).

EQN stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

