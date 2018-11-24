Espers Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Espers has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.02331992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00529156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00018496 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00017513 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,616,030,688 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

