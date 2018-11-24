Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/essex-property-trust-inc-ess-shares-bought-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.