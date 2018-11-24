EuropeCoin (ERC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. EuropeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $0.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EuropeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One EuropeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.02322886 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009204 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000352 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000793 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001584 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EuropeCoin Profile

ERC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,232,159 coins. The official website for EuropeCoin is www.europecoin.eu.org. EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EuropeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EuropeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EuropeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

