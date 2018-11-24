EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0337 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $617,629.00 and approximately $109,449.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00030647 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00067598 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001228 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 23,596,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,311,867 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.