Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Receives $21.38 Average PT from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,769 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,384,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 179,682 shares during the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

