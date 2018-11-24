Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.77. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,416. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$29.15 and a 12-month high of C$37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

