Expanse Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $4,555.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

