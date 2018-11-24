Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,452,000 after buying an additional 2,609,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 1,587,718 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,974,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,032,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $328.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

