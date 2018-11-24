Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federal Realty have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Additionally, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company experienced rise in property operating income and lease rollover for comparable properties in the third quarter. It also raised its guidance for 2018. Notably, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet augurs well for growth endeavors. Nevertheless, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Furthermore, rate hike adds to its woes.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $146.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

FRT stock opened at $128.44 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

