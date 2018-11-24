Ffcm LLC Purchases 7,451 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1,724.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 954,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,194,000 after acquiring an additional 876,468 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,879 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

