Ffcm LLC Reduces Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Ffcm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,811,000 after buying an additional 98,594 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,760,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 632,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter.

MANH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

