FFW (FFWC) versus Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Critical Comparison

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FFW and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 23.96% N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 31.33% 19.34% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FFW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFW and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $18.48 million 2.64 $4.80 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 3.37 $37.97 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats FFW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, Christmas club accounts, and health savings accounts; and overdraft protection accounts. The company also provides home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. It also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as mobile and online banking services. The company offers its products and services through its main office in Wabash; and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, and Syracuse. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

