Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 80,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,896. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 262,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $5,078,184.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,533,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,298,457.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

