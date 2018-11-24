FIL Ltd Has $110.98 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,375 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $110,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

ADM stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.97. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

