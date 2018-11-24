FIL Ltd Sells 7,204,430 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,204,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $78,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 56.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,927.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

