Financial Analysis: Copart (CPRT) and Lazydays (LAZY)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Copart alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copart and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 1 4 5 0 2.40 Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Copart currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 224.74%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Copart.

Volatility & Risk

Copart has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 24.59% 31.05% 20.52% Lazydays N/A 3.02% 0.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copart and Lazydays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.81 billion 6.32 $417.86 million $1.73 28.17 Lazydays N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays.

Summary

Copart beats Lazydays on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates five dealership locations in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.