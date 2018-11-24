Financial Analysis: RA Medical Systems (RMED) and SeaSpine (SPNE)

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

9.9% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RA Medical Systems and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 166.37%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RA Medical Systems and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine $131.81 million 2.38 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -6.55

RA Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Profitability

This table compares RA Medical Systems and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -22.60% -30.81% -23.53%

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.