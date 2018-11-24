Financial Comparison: eHealth (EHTH) versus Crawford & Company (CRD.A)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. eHealth does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for eHealth and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Crawford & Company has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Crawford & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crawford & Company is more favorable than eHealth.

Risk and Volatility

eHealth has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -30.13% -17.79% -13.29% Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eHealth and Crawford & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $172.35 million 3.96 -$25.41 million ($1.28) -27.47 Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.43 $27.66 million N/A N/A

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats eHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

