Fincera (YUANF) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Financial Contrast

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fincera has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fincera does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fincera and Group 1 Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $156.69 million 4.68 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.10 $213.44 million $7.73 7.45

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera 20.52% 445.25% 3.90% Group 1 Automotive 2.05% 15.48% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fincera and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.64%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Fincera.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Fincera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 15, 2018, it owned and operated 230 franchises, 175 dealership locations, and 48 collision centers that offer 32 brands of automobiles. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

