Fiore Gold (F) Trading 34.8% Higher

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F)’s share price traded up 34.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 111,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 97,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fiore Gold Ltd will post 0.0599999961290325 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

