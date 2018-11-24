First Bancorp (FBP) Holdings Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 520,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,713 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE FBP opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

