First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $555.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.78.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 86.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,422,000 after acquiring an additional 992,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 101.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,568,000 after acquiring an additional 862,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 100.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 439,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 418,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.