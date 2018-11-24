First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Stake Lessened by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 29,974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell bought 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $250,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,693.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Deutsche Bank raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

