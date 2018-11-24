First Majestic Silver (AG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

AG stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

