First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Weight Watchers International worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,769,151.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,282,794 in the last ninety days. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTW opened at $47.21 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

