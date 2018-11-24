First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.88 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,055 shares of company stock worth $11,425,119 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

