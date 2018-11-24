First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 147.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 307.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $44,341.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,821.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,941 shares of company stock valued at $103,141 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

