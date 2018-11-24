FirstCoin Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $144,665.00 and $28.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007793 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023701 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00234680 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00001006 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

