Five9 Inc (FIVN) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Five9 were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Five9 by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 96.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,584 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $264,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 155,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 15,912 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $751,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,559.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,080 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

