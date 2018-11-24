Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

VRSK stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.60 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $2,154,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $1,154,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,208,141 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

