Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chemical Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 33,473 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,690,559.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-cuts-position-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.