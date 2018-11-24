Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.28 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,610,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,988,000 after buying an additional 176,394 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in ABIOMED by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,325,000 after buying an additional 582,318 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,797,000 after buying an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ABIOMED by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,115,000 after buying an additional 107,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.78.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $299.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.72 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

