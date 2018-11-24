Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Upgraded by Greenridge Global to “Buy”

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

