FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 307.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 221.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 1,173 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.12 per share, with a total value of $101,018.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $96.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

