Fmr LLC Acquires 248,169 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,169 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,187,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,739,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,676,000 after acquiring an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after acquiring an additional 445,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,575,000 after acquiring an additional 101,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

