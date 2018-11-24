Fmr LLC Has $1.06 Billion Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,782 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.91% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,055,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,960 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 451,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,955,000 after acquiring an additional 408,678 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 206,322 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 358,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 205,250 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

