Fosun International Ltd Invests $420,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.30 and a 12 month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/fosun-international-ltd-invests-420000-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon-stock.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.