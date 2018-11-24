Franco Nevada (FNV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNV. TD Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of -0.13. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.7% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,458,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,498,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.