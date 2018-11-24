freenet (FNTN) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNTN. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. equinet set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.70 ($29.88).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €17.39 ($20.22) on Tuesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

