Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) PT Lowered to $46.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.