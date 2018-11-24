Front Yard Residential (RESI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE RESI opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Graham Lubin bought 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $95,423.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rene Dittrich bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 61,133 shares of company stock worth $508,218 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 78,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 127,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

