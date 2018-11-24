Full House Resorts (FLL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

FLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Full House Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

