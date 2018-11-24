FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Intellicheck from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellicheck stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

