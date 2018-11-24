FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Issued By KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

LOW opened at $87.81 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

