FY2019 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Boosted by B. Riley

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.41. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of FL opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.42. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after buying an additional 85,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $351,793,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after buying an additional 3,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $267,569,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $173,069,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

