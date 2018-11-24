FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Yandex NV (YNDX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yandex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea expects that the information services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yandex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yandex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Yandex from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 2.43. Yandex has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

