FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Corp (CFX) Raised by Analyst

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Gabelli also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

NYSE:CFX opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Colfax has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $42.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 450,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,025 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 226.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $32,547.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $282,346.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,892 shares of company stock worth $183,658. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

